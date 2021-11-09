NCDHHS hosts fireside chat to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D is hosting a livestream fireside chat and tele-townhall to discuss the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The fireside chat will be held on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to watch by livestream or by calling in at (855)-756-7520 Ext.76807#.

The FDA recently authorized and the CDC now recommends a lower-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

To date, more than 69% of teens between the ages of 12 and 17, and 71% of adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.