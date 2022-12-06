GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023.

The Price Is Right Live is an interactive stage show that gives people the chance to “Come On Down” and play games made famous on the show.

The Price is Right Live will be in Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Scours on April 5. A day before that, the event be in Johnson City, Tennessee at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

“The Price Is Right Live” has been running for over 10 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday on the Tanger Center website.