‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Come on down! The Price is Right, the popular game show will be in North Carolina in 2020!

The show will be held at the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts on April 24, 2020, in Greensboro.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 and will start at $29.50 plus taxes and fees.

The Price is Right™ is the longest-running game show in television history. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

