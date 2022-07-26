RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is home to five of the top 10 hospitals in North Carolina, one national publication says.

Duke University Hospital topped the rankings for the state as determined by U.S. News and World Report, which published its annual rankings of the nation’s best hospitals Tuesday.

VIEW THE NORTH CAROLINA RANKINGS HERE

The magazine evaluated 135 hospitals across North Carolina to develop its rankings.

UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill was No. 2 in the state, UNC Rex Hospital was tied for third, Duke Regional Hospital in Durham was No. 9 and WakeMed Raleigh was tied for 10th.

And just outside the Triangle, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst also was in the five-way tie for third.

Duke University Hospital was nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties — coming in at No. 22 nationally in treating cancer and No. 34 in cardiology and heart surgery — and nine children’s specialties.

UNC Hospitals earned national rankings in four adult specialties and eight pediatric specialties. WakeMed Raleigh picked up one national ranking, No. 21 in rehabilitation.