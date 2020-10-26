‘The world lost a gem’: Mom of NC Coast Guard officer killed in plane crash remembers daughter

WAXHAW, N.C. (WJZY) – Jennifer Garrett, the mother of Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett of Waxhaw who was killed in a plane crash Friday, shared memories of her daughter in an interview with WJZY in Charlotte.
Garrett was one of two crew members who died when a Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood.
A Navy spokesman says the two-person crew was on a routine training flight out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida.
Garrett and Navy Lieutenant Rhiannon Ross from Wixom, Michigan were on board when the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed into a subdivision in Foley, Alabama.
