RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Health professionals say this is similar to what we experience with seasonal flu or other respiratory viruses.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley says they are monitoring the increase in viral spread.

“What’s important here to remember is that the current consensus around science is that increases we’re seeing are not driven by a certain variant or another issue. It’s really just waning immunity over time which we have seen with other diseases,” Secretary Kinsley said.

Secretary Kinsley also explained what this means in terms of keeping infections down and protecting yourself and your family.

“It does appear that we’re in a bit of a summer seasonal push right now, over the last several weeks we have seen viral spread increasing in a number of key indicators. This is the time to remind folks to do all the things that they can do,” he said, “Have tests on hand… test when you’re not feeling well, know that treatment is available widely. In time we’ll likely have a booster likely at the end of September that people will be able to use. Much as a seasonable booster we have we have for the flu.”

NCDHHS continues to update its online COVID-19 dashboard each week.