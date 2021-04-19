These North Carolina cities rank among the deadliest in the US

In America, an estimated 16,425 people were murdered in 2019. This was a 0.3% increase from the 2018 estimate.

Here are murder rates in North Carolina cities among the 65 major U.S. cities (cities with greater than 100,000 residents) for 2019. These rates are calculated using the latest statistics available — the FBI’s 2019 Crime in the United States data, as well as data culled directly from city police officials and the U.S. Census Bureau.

59 (TIE). Charlotte, North Carolina

PETER ZAY/ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES

The murder rate in Charlotte is 12.08 per 100,000.

56. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

STEVE EXUM/GETTY IMAGES

The murder rate in Winston-Salem is 12.5 per 100,000.

55. Fayetteville, North Carolina

GETTY IMAGES

The murder rate in Fayetteville is 12.76 per 100,000.

52. Durham, North Carolina

CHUCK LIDDY/RALEIGH NEWS & OBSERVER/TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE/GETTY IMAGES

The murder rate in Durham is 13.20 per 100,000.

44. Greensboro, North Carolina

CBS AFFILIATE WFMY-TV

The murder rate in Greensboro is 14.43 per 100,000.

34. High Point, North Carolina

HIGH POINT POLICE DEPARTMENT

The murder rate in High Point is 16.77 per 100,000.

Check out the full list here.