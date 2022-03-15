RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some key economic indicators in North Carolina have returned to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, state economists say.

A statement Tuesday from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said employment levels got back to pre-pandemic position in July 2021 while the state’s gross domestic product reached that point even earlier.

They say North Carolina’s economy is growing and its job growth is higher than other states despite concerns about inflation and gas prices.

“Our significant success increasing jobs during the pandemic shows North Carolinians are resilient and we need to focus on training workers and educating children to continue to grow our workforce,” Cooper said. “But right now, prices for gas and food are too high, and we have to find ways to make those costs more affordable while we keep bringing good paying jobs to our state.”

During the year, the labor force participation rate rose by 0.5 percentage points and the unemployment rate fell by 1.6 points. Non-farm jobs climbed by 3.7 percent, by a total of 166,500.

Both North Carolina’s unemployment rate and its year-over-year change from January 2021 rank squarely in the middle of the pack — No. 25.

Numbers from December show the labor market — how many people are seeking jobs — remains tight in the state, with the state Department of Commerce reporting only 0.8 job-seekers per opening.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show the unemployment rate in North Carolina was 3.9 percent in January. That rate maxed out in the state at 14.2 percent in April 2020 in the earliest stages of the pandemic.