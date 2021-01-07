‘They are anarchists’: US attorney for eastern NC calls chaos at Capitol an assault on democracy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. attorney for Eastern North Carolina called the events that unfolded at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday an “assault on Democracy and the Rule of Law. “

Robert J. Higdon Jr., the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina also called those who attacked the Capitol “anarchists.”

“Yesterday a number of individuals assaulted the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to interfere with the functioning of our Congress and to delay and disrupt the conduct of the Nation’s business. Those who attacked the Capitol are not patriots, they are anarchists; and their actions were an assault on Democracy and the Rule of Law,” Hidgon said in the statement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said if the investigation shows that people of the Eastern District of North Carolina traveled to Washington, D.C. with intent to commit federal crimes, they will be prosecuted in North Carolina.

As of Thursday, at least seven people arrested in connection with the unrest were from North Carolina.

All seven of those people face a curfew violation charge.

North Carolinians arrested Wednesday/Thursday

Jere Brower, 45 – Curfew violation, Unlawful entry

Earl Glosser, 40 – Curfew violation, Unlawful entry

Lance Grames, 42 – Curfew violation, Unlawful entry

Tim Scarboro, 33 – Curfew violation

James Smawley, 27 – Curfew violation

Jay Thaxton, 46 – Curfew violation

Michael Jones, 23 – Curfew violation

Washington Metropolitan police released a list of those arrested during the riot and its aftermath with charges ranging from felony riot act to curfew violation.

The Capitol was locked down Wednesday as lawmakers inside were certifying electoral votes from the November presidential election.

Protesters supporting President Donald Trump tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.