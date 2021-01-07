‘They are ready to hug their grandchildren’: Counties see increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccine next phase begins

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — In Ron Hunt’s nearly 30 years working in county government, he said he’s never seen anything to this magnitude.

The Assistant County Manager for Wilson County is referring to the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“About 37,000 calls try to hit our health department switchboard on Monday. [Tuesday] that number dropped to 17,000. We think that number is realistic, but that number is overwhelming,” he explained.

Tens of thousands of people countywide are calling to try and schedule appointments. This as counties are moving into the next phase of vaccines, which is people 75 and older.

“We are seeing a very eager group that are ready to get back to their normal lives. They are ready to hug their grandchildren. They have been very aggressive at calling and getting those appointments,” Hunt mentioned.

Wake County said they have seen an increase of calls about the vaccine too. They also said they have received 3,900 doses as of Wednesday.

However, the county estimates there are 51,000 people in the 75 and up category.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of people in that age group showed up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The hospital ran out of doses in about an hour.

Despite that, 76-year-old Sandy Barnard said he was able to receive the vaccine this week at the Durham VA Medical Center.

“When I went to Vietnam I had to get vaccines to go over and I had to get vaccines to come back. Life has been full of shots in the arm,” Sandy Barnard.

The Army Veteran said he was able to schedule it a week prior and didn’t have to wait long.

“I didn’t know she [nurse] had put the needle in my arm. By that evening, 6-7 hours later maybe I noticed a little bit of soreness there. Nothing would have kept me from pitching a baseball game or anything,” He explained chuckling.

However, as demand grows for the vaccine, Hunt is asking for patience.

“We understand their frustration. We are here to serve them,” Hunt said.

Hunt also stated that if your phone call didn’t go though this to call back Monday.

He said the county has 360 appointments this week and another 360 appointments scheduled for next week.

Durham and Wake Counties said they haven’t started scheduling appointments.