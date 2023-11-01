CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Charlotte bar and bottle shop was broken into overnight, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Sip City Market and Bottle Shop posted on Instagram asking for help identifying two individuals caught on security cameras inside the Central Avenue business.

According to a police report, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the bar located in the 900 block of Central Avenue, near Louise Avenue.

Officers say they were sent to Sip City after an alarm went off in the business. They arrived to find the glass door shattered.

“They knew what they were doing,” explained local Sip City owner Yazan Humaideh to Queen City News Tuesday afternoon.

Yazan spent the better part of a decade on the road to one day open his own market and bottle shop.

“I just love people and the relationships you build. I love Plaza Midwood,” he said.

Yazan spoke in support earlier this month of the Social District that was approved Oct. 23 by Charlotte City Council. He referenced how although many business provide similar services, they all still support each other.

Tuesday morning, Yazan showed Queen City News the security footage of the burglary.

Suspects that Sip City’s owner said broke into his business early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 2:41 a.m., two men were captured walking up to the glass backdoor of the business. They stood around and spoke for several minutes, and even began to dance at one point.

Then, around 2:45 a.m., one of the people appeared to throw a rock inside the business. They were inside for fewer than 90 seconds, before they left with a couple of cases of beer.

“I feel like people everyday are getting smarter and smarter about how to break the law,” Yazan said of the experience.

“The two guys that did this have probably never probably never worked toward any goals,” he went on to say. “Because if you have worked toward any goal, you wouldn’t be targeting small businesses.”

This is after several Charlotte businesses reported similar break-ins; however, police have not said if the incidents are connected.