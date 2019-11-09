Car thief also cut woman’s purse from her shoulder outside NC Harris Teeter, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has been arrested and charged with robbing a victim in the parking lot in front of a Harris Teeter in Matthews.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon and involved the suspect approaching a female victim as she was entering her vehicle.

The suspect brandished a knife and cut the purse from the victim’s shoulder before getting into and driving off with in the victim’s vehicle.

A short time after the matter was reported to police, Melissa Elaine Stutts, 40, was arrested near where the victim’s vehicle was found in the area of McAlway Road and Craig Avenue.

Stutts has been charged with armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and motor vehicle theft.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now