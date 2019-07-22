Thief takes red flags off Emerald Isle beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Emerald Isle police are asking for two red flags to be returned after they were taken off the beach Sunday night.

One of the flags was located near The Point, or southern end of the island. The second was taken from the 7000 block of Ocean Drive.

“The flags serve an important purpose informing the public of the hazardous water conditions,” Emerald Isle police said in a Facebook post.

Police are asking for any surveillance video that may show the flags being taken.

Emerald Isle has seen several drownings in 2019 related to rip currents.

If you have any information as to who may have taken them or if you someone taking them please report it ASAP to EIPD @ 252-726-1911

