RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You can get a free glazed Krispy Kreme donut on the Fourth of July.

And all you have to do is wear red, white and blue.

The delectable donut shop is offering the promotion only on July 4 at participating locations — both in-store and drive-thru. It is not available online.

And snack wisely — you only get one free donut per person.

To find a Krispy Kreme near you, click here.