‘This is insane’: At least 3 victims in shooting outside of Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired outside of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting on Eugene Street.

No one is in custody, but the Greensboro Police Department does have leads.

At least three people were injured, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said. One of them is in critical condition. It is unclear what condition the other two are in. There may be more victims.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who knows anything, anyone who may have damage or anyone who was hurt.

James said the shooting appears to have been targeted but they are working to confirm that.

Deputies obtained security camera video of the shooting. The video has not been released.

“I’m very worried about it,” James said. “This is insane to have a shooting in broad daylight like this, in the middle of downtown, a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live. This is absolutely insane and I am very worried about it.”.