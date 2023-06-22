GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As Pride Month winds down, Greensboro found itself the victim of vandalism to an LGBTQ+-themed mural on an area business.

The Bearded Goat, a bar with two locations in Greensboro, reported on Facebook that a mural on their property of Brenda the Drag Queen, a local drag performer, had been vandalized.

According to the screenshots shared on their page, the vandal sent a message to Brenda stating “I just covered your mural, it was ugly, die” along with a picture of a man doing a vulgar gesture next to the portrait.

Mural painting of Brenda the Drag Queen done by Jenna Rice Art, vandalized (Sarah Winkelmann/WGHP)

The vandalized version of the mural gave Brenda’s likeness demon horns and a pentagram on the forehead, with the words “I EAT KIDS” and “Save The KIDS” written on it, and Brenda’s social handles scribbled out.

The Instagram account associated with the user shared on Facebook no longer appears active.

The Bearded Goat disavowed this vandalism in no uncertain terms.

“This is what hate looks like and it won’t be tolerated here!! No matter what we will always continue to support our LGBTQ community and provide a safe space!!” The Bearded Goat

Brenda the Drag Queen shared a message on Facebook, calling it a “sad and crappy” day and expressing gratitude towards the bar’s owner and staff for their support.

“In all forms right now this hate is so pervasive, and gets worse by the day. Love on your drag entertainers, as well as your transgender and non-binary friends, as much as you can right now. Existing proudly in this world at the moment can be a pretty scary thing.” From Brenda’s Facebook

On Wednesday, Brenda spoke to FOX 8.

“This is so much bigger than one narrow-minded person,” Brenda said. “This is not a rare occurrence, particularly the messages, the death threats, the things in the inbox of drag entertainers, those things happen all the time.”

The mural at the Bearded Goat is special to Brenda because it’s at the spot where she started doing drag.

“It really breaks my heart,” said Jenna Rice, the muralist who painted the portrait of Brenda a few years back to celebrate her friend. “I could get upset about spending money on supplies or my time, but it’s not even about that. It’s about that my friend was attacked.”

The owner of the Bearded Goat is more concerned about the motivation than the property.

“It’s uncalled for, disrespectful, shameful,” said Seth Mapes, the owner. “I take very big pride and so does my staff in the fact that we are a very safe space for the LGBTQ community.”

He called the police to investigate the possible hate crime and hopes to share a message that hate will not be tolerated.

“There is so much love for our community, so it doesn’t really matter what anyone does. Any form of hate they want to do, it is not going to tear us down. All it is going to do is bring us up, make us more joyful and celebrate even harder,” Mapes said.

The muralist and Brenda will be coming out to cover up the mural in the near future. Rice also wants to make an even larger mural of Brenda somewhere in town and is asking you to contact Jenna Rice Artist on social media if you have a spot for her to bring that vision to life.

Police say they are investigating.

Guilford Green LGBTQ Center also shared a statement in response to the vandalism. Brenda the Drag Queen has worked with Guilford Green on numerous community events like Green Queen Bingo.

“We are saddened that someone would deface the mural of Brenda the Drag Queen. Brenda is a shining example of what community leadership looks like giving countless hours as a volunteer and advocate for the drag community. This hateful act is another example of the growing violence, vandalism, and threats against drag performers and members of the LGBTQ community, specifically the trans community. The intention is to scare us back into the closet and erase our existence from public view, but we will not let that happen. More than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced across the country including in North Carolina. Now is the time for action! We urge you to call your state representatives and urge them to protect equality by voting against the following anti-LGBTQ bills that are being debated in North Carolina General Assembly: S49, H574, S631, and H808.” Guilford Green director Jennifer Ruppe

‘Apparent hate crime’

Pride Month in the Triad has been marked by incidents like this. In Winston-Salem, the city’s LGBTQ+ Pride flag banner was slashed in half by an unknown vandal.

“I view this act as an apparent hate crime,” stated Mayor Allen Joines. “I want to state in the strongest terms that the City of Winston-Salem and the City Council fully support Pride Winston-Salem.”

Winston-Salem police say they are investigating the vandalism, and the banner was repaired. A Pride mural was painted as a crosswalk in Winston-Salem, with police standing by as the mural was put in place.

Days later, a drag brunch held at Radar Brewing Company was disrupted by around 10 Proud Boys, from various North Carolina chapters of the SPLC-designated right-wing extremist group, who heckled attendants and prompted several calls to law enforcement.

Earlier this month in the eastern part of the state, trans flag-patterned banners were put over highway overpasses with misinformation about transgender people emblazoned on them in red paint.

The Human Rights Campaign has declared a national “state of emergency” for the LGBTQ+ community amid hundreds of pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation and a significant upswing in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments across much of the United States over the past few years.

Recently, North Carolina legislature has been working to pass bills restricting transgender minors’ access to healthcare and sports teams.

Pride persists

Pride Month was designated in June to celebrate and champion LGBTQ+ people in their ongoing fight for equal rights.

Next week, Greensboro Pride will honor the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which took place on June 28, 1969 and are considered the birth of the modern gay rights movement, with their second annual “Pride March to Remember,” marching from the International Civil Rights Museum in downtown Greensboro to Government Plaza, where there will be speakers and a candlelight vigil. The march starts on June 28 at 6 p.m.

“This year it’s more important than ever to get our community seen and heard loudly,” said

Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman in a news release announcing the event. “With hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills making their way through local, state, and federal governments, we need to continue and expand upon the efforts to fight bias started in 1969.”