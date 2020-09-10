‘This lady has lived a heck of a life’: NC WWII vet celebrates her 100th birthday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Eight days after President Trump named Wilmington the country’s first World War II Heritage City, a North Carolina veteran of that war celebrated her 100th birthday.
On Thursday, Reva Gornbein received a hero’s ‘happy birthday’ thanks to some dedicated friends and family who coordinated a drive-by birthday parade in her honor featuring the Patriot Guard Riders of North Carolina, along with Wrightsville Beach police and firefighters.
“I feel I’m 25. I don’t feel 100, never felt 100. I can’t believe I’m 100,” Gornbein said.
Ride Captain and retired Marine Corps Captain Bob Page presented Gorbein with a plaque of appreciation, an American flag and a commemorative coin.
“This lady has lived a heck of a life and this is our greatest generation so we wanted to honor her today and show her a parade and give her some support,” Page said.
At 100 — she’s sharp, witty, and more than willing to tell you how she volunteered to serve.
“When the war came and they said ‘a woman can be in the army’ I’m here! I was one of the first ones,” she said.
- Raleigh man stuck abroad for months because of COVID-19 travel ban
- Number of stolen guns in Durham on the rise as shootings become more frequent
- NC deputy, suspect killed during shooting
- Judges: Trump order to exclude people violates the law
- A look back at the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season so far on the climatological peak-September 10th
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now