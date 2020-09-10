‘This lady has lived a heck of a life’: NC WWII vet celebrates her 100th birthday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Eight days after President Trump named Wilmington the country’s first World War II Heritage City, a North Carolina veteran of that war celebrated her 100th birthday.

On Thursday, Reva Gornbein received a hero’s ‘happy birthday’ thanks to some dedicated friends and family who coordinated a drive-by birthday parade in her honor featuring the Patriot Guard Riders of North Carolina, along with Wrightsville Beach police and firefighters.

“I feel I’m 25. I don’t feel 100, never felt 100. I can’t believe I’m 100,” Gornbein said.

Ride Captain and retired Marine Corps Captain Bob Page presented Gorbein with a plaque of appreciation, an American flag and a commemorative coin.

“This lady has lived a heck of a life and this is our greatest generation so we wanted to honor her today and show her a parade and give her some support,” Page said.

At 100 — she’s sharp, witty, and more than willing to tell you how she volunteered to serve.

“When the war came and they said ‘a woman can be in the army’ I’m here! I was one of the first ones,” she said.