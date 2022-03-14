WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – WalletHub has released its list of the country’s most overweight and obese cities. Among them was one of North Carolina’s piedmont cities.

Winston-Salem was named the 16th most overweight and obese on a list of 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas.

Overall, Winston-Salem received a score of 78.76 making it the North Carolina city with the most overweight population, according to the survey. Winston-Salem also came in at the number two spot for cities with the highest percentage of adults with high cholesterol. Greensboro-High Point took the number three spot for highest cholesterol rate.

Also on the list was:

Greensboro-High Point in 29th place

Durham-Chapel Hill in 50th place

Asheville in 52nd place

Raleigh-Cary in 56th place

Asheville was found to be the city with the lowest percentage of obese adults. According to the survey, it also had the third least percentage of diabetic adults.

WalletHub said they used 19 metrics to come up with their list. Those metrics include the share of residents who are obese, health consequences suffered like diabetes or high blood pressure, consumption of healthy foods, and access to recreational facilities.

WalletHub cited some of their sources as the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, County Health Rankings.