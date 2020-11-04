This NC city only had 73% of mail-in ballots delivered on-time despite court order

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service was ordered to find and deliver all undelivered mail-in ballots, but, in Greensboro, the local USPS admitted in court filings that their processing rate was 72.92 percent.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, of Washington, D.C., told the postal service that the agency had to search for any mail-in ballots still waiting to be delivered at 27 facilities across several battleground states.

The judge told the postal service that they had until Tuesday afternoon to make sure all of those completed ballot reached their destinations.

USPS told the judge that the agency reviewed all 220 facilities handling election mail daily, including the morning of Election Day. The postal service planned to conduct another sweep hours before polling places closed.

New data shows that the postal service was only able to process ballots at a rate of 72.92 percent in Greensboro on Election Day.

Greensboro was not alone. The postal service reported that cities in other battleground states, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, had also processed ballots at a rate of less than 80 percent.