BELMONT, N.C. (WJZY) — There is now a beach in Belmont’s backyard, so you won’t have to drive hours to the coast.

The new beach at South Point Access Park was mostly empty Wednesday, but it probably won’t be for too much longer.

“You can’t beat the location; it’s gorgeous here,” said Cathy Hart, Director of Parks and Recreation for Gaston County.

South Point Access (Courtesy: Gaston County) South Point Access (Courtesy: Gaston County)

Gaston County’s own beach is now open.

“I sort of thought it was too good to be true,” said Hart.

The new park is 68 acres, with the county’s only public access beach and only park on the water.

“It’s kind of like our dream, sort of like Disney to us,” said Hart.

It’s a secret now because there are so few visitors.

“Yeah, I’m getting ready to cast it out, catch a big ‘en,” said Mike Bridges, who was fishing at South Point Access Park Wednesday.

Bridges pretty much had the place to himself for hours Wednesday.

The fish were biting.

“Down here in Lake Wylie, it’s the number one place down here,” said Bridges.

The property is owned and operated right now by Duke Energy, but in the fall, the county will begin a lease agreement.

“There’s just something about a beach that’s kind of cool for people to go to, swimming pools are great, but you don’t have to drive necessarily to South Carolina to go to the beach,” said Hart.

They’ve got a boat launch, fishing piers, the beach, and a big picnic area, with plans to add a canoe and kayak launch, RV camping, and possibly camping cabins at the park.

“Caught a good mess of catfish, having a good time,” said Bridges.

He’s one of the only ones at the park now.

“Once the word is out, we know it’s going to be packed,” said Hart.

He welcomes the company.

“Come on down, down here in Belmont, we’d love to have you,” said Bridges.

Eventually, you’ll have to pay to use the park, but right now, it’s free. That will end once the county hires staff for the park and takes over through the lease agreement.

Then, it will be $7 a day per car, or you can get an annual pass for a car for $100.