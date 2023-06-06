RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is touting $17 billion in investments that private companies have made in North Carolina in the two years since President Joe Biden took office.

The Biden Administration on Tuesday unveiled the “Investing in America” website that highlights projects across the country and across the state.

It includes the $4 billion project by VinFast to build a plant in Chatham County that will create 7,500 jobs, and semiconductor company Wolfspeed’s decision to invest $5 billion in a facility in the Triangle that is expected to create nearly 2,000 jobs.

The site also details $4.9 billion in public infrastructure investment steered toward the state under the Biden Administration. The vast majority of that — $3.9 billion — is related to transportation, including roads, bridges and airports.

The president is visiting Rocky Mount and Fort Liberty — formerly Fort Bragg — later this week.