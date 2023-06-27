DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has one of the nation’s highest taxes on beer, according to a report from a tax-focused think tank.

The Tax Foundation says the state’s excise tax rate on beer of nearly 62 cents per gallon is the sixth-highest in the United States.

Tennessee has the highest tax rate at $1.29 per gallon of beer. Wyoming has the lowest at 2 cents per gallon.

Those rates reflect the excise tax for a beer that is 4.7 percent alcohol by volume in a 12-ounce container, the foundation says.

The North Carolina excise tax of 61.71 cents per gallon on malt beverages does not show up on your receipt at the checkout counter. Instead, it is likely already factored into the price.

The state Department of Revenue says the excise tax on malt beverages is paid by the resident wholesaler or importer who first handles the beverages in the state.