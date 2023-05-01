RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an issue that simply can’t be overlooked in the Triangle anymore: The mental health of college students.

In this academic year alone, seven North Carolina State University students have died by suicide, including two last week in 24 hours.

And with classes winding down, final exams on the horizon and National Mental Health Month now underway, a new report breaks down how serious the problem is for students — and shows their parents might not grasp just how serious they are or how frequently they come about.

“Students are reporting high rates of mental and behavioral health concerns in their experience in college,” said Dr. Donald Tavakoli, the national medical director for behavioral health at UnitedHealthcare.

This might be the most significant finding: There’s a gap between what students say they’re dealing with and what their parents think their children are experiencing.

— For every 10 students who reported seeking help in the past year, only eight parents said they knew their child had sought it, according to the report.

— More than 40 percent of students said they dealt with symptoms of depression — but only 22 percent of parents said that was true of their children.

— And 13 percent of students surveyed said they thought about suicide — but only 4 percent of parents said their children did that.

Among parents and students who didn’t seek mental or behavioral care and were asked why they didn’t look for it, 73 percent of parents said their student didn’t need it — but among students, that rate was just 49 percent.

It may be denial. Or it may be something else, Tavakoli said.

“Young people, when they are away at college, are navigating their independence and not always disclosing and sharing everything with their parents,” he said.

The report commissioned by UnitedHealthcare and conducted by YouGov included a survey of 1,034 people — 506 college students and 528 parents of college students.

Among the other findings:

— Large numbers of students said they didn’t seek mental care because it was seen as too expensive (38 percent), didn’t know where to go (23 percent) or it took too much time to get an appointment (21 percent).

— Nearly a third of the total respondents — both parents and students — said they didn’t know how to access mental care on campus or didn’t think their school offered it.

— College students (38 percent) were more than twice as likely as parents (16 percent) to say mental help was too expensive.

“There are options out there, and students really just sometimes need a little bit of a nudge and support so that they can get the help and care that they need before they’re in crisis,” Tavakoli said.

That leads to a key question: Who’s in the best position to address these lingering issues?

Should the students bear some responsibility for educating themselves about those programs?

Should parents find ways to get more involved with their children?

Should the schools do a better job of making students aware of the programs they offer?

Yes to all three, Tavakoli says.

“Certainly, students are working through navigating personal responsibility on how to take care of health but adulthood doesn’t start at 18,” he said. “Strictly speaking, parents can help them with knowledge of resources with how to navigate their health insurance benefits, whether they’re on the family plan, or whether they have a student health insurance plan themselves.

“Colleges can continue to make sure that students know about the resources available on campus and the referral options, virtual care or near campus for the students,” he added. “So there is really a collective responsibility.”