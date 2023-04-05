RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A city in the Triangle is the second most pet-friendly place in the United States, according to a study by Forbes Advisor.

Two other cities in North Carolina — both in the Triad — were among the most pet-friendly cities as well.

To find the best cities for pet owners, the study compared the 91 most populated cities with available data across 13 metrics spanning four key categories: dog veterinary cost, cat veterinary cost, veterinary access and pet-friendly spaces.

Without further ado, here are the results for North Carolina:

Winston-Salem: #12

Winston-Salem comes in as the number 12 ranked city for pet owners.

Winston-Salem’s strengths include high marks in veterinary care for both dogs and cats specifically.

While Winston-Salem ranks closer to the middle of the pack in overall veterinary access, it still ranks among the best for pet-friendly spaces which was enough to warrant a ranking in the top 15.

Greensboro: #11

Greensboro comes in just one spot ahead of its neighboring city as the number 11 ranked city for pet owners.

Greensboro ranks on par with Winston-Salem in veterinary care for dogs and comes just a bit behind in veterinary care for cats.

Greensboro separates itself with a higher score in overall veterinary access while also ranking highly in pet-friendly spaces.

Raleigh: #2

Raliegh is the second-most pet-friendly city in the United States.

The state capital ranks highly in all metrics with its greatest strength being its number of pet-friendly spaces.

***

An interactive map of the full list of 91 cities can be viewed below:

The full list of 91 can be read below: