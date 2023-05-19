RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man from Africa who won $100,000 in the lottery wants his winnings to go toward helping children in Mali.

Lottery officials said Friday that Souleymane Sana of New Bern is the latest big winner of the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

“This was my dream,” Sana said. “That was one of the main reasons I bought that scratch ticket was to be able to keep helping them.”

Sana, a 39-year-old dance instructor, says he created a nonprofit to help people in his native country and wants to build classrooms and a dance center there.

“I love to dance and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it too,” he said. “If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there.”

He bought the $30 ticket from Neuse Shop & Fuel in Kinston and picked up his winnings of $71,259 after taxes were withheld.

“I’m going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali,” he said. “That is the thing that makes me really happy.”