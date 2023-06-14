RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In his second term in office, Thom Tillis has emerged as a go-to senator when it comes to helping negotiate deals between the parties to get legislation across the finish line. That includes gun legislation, funding to promote safer and more inclusive school environments and gay marriage.

But delegates at this past weekend’s NCGOP Convention showed their displeasure by censuring their fellow Republican. When it comes to voters, will that really matter?

Mitch Kokai with the Raleigh based conservative John Locke Foundation believes it probably won’t.

“The practical impact is almost nothing, he’s less than halfway through his Senate term and by the time there’s a reelection in 2026 nobody is going to remember what the Republican party did at its convention in 2023,” said Kokai.

Senator Tillis explained his decision on the gay marriage issue last September when he sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen.

“I’ve indicated I would support the measure, I’ve been in the negotiation process, we have made major strides in terms of insuring religious freedom protections, and I believe we’ve got a bill that strikes the right balance and I’m looking forward to supporting it. There’s nearly a million people who are in same sex marriages who are reliant on some constancy. They reacted when the Supreme Court made the decision and we can’t tear apart spouses, we can’t tear apart spouses with families and we have to recognize that their condition is something that has changed dramatically since 10 years ago. You have to think about a couple that I know in North Carolina that have been in a civil union. Do we really want to say that we’ll recognize it in your state, but you may not be able to travel to some number of other states, a patchwork of different policies. This is something that I think has to be consistent across the United States,” said Tillis.

“The position say on LGBT rights that Senator Tillis has is very common. It’s the average person’s opinion on these types of things. But it puts him, by taking that sort of position that average position on things, at odds with the state party,” said UNC political scientist Marc Hetherington.

With 799 people voting in favor of censuring and 361 against, it was anything but unanimous. While the censure may not ultimately matter to Tillis, the act itself doesn’t go unnoticed.

“If you’re not doing what these folks want you to do, they might not be as supportive for your reelection campaign and so that has to be at least in the back of the mind of anyone who’s a Republican elected official,” said Kokai.

In a written response to the censure, Tillis’s office said:

“Senator Tillis keeps his promises and delivers results. He will never apologize for his work passing the largest tax cut in history, introducing legislation to secure the border and end sanctuary cities, delivering desperately-needed funding to strengthen school safety, and protecting the rights of churches to worship freely based on their belief in traditional marriage.”

Hetherington said this type collective criticism is a national political trend.

“Parties used to be organizations that were bent on, you know. getting people elected, not being the most you know, sort of pure and extreme group that’s changing these days,” he said.

Tillis is not the first North Carolina U.S. senator to be censured. The NCGOP also censured former Republican Senator Richard Burr for his vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.