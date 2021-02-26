Thomasville man accused of soliciting 15-year-old girl for sex acts over Facebook

Troy Lee Hunt in a photo from WGHP

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old for sex acts over Facebook, according to Thomasville police

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told Thomasville detectives that a man was soliciting a 15-year-old girl from Montgomery County through Facebook.

Investigators determined that the suspect was Troy Lee Hunt, 34, of Thomasville, officials said.

Hunt was arrested and charged with soliciting a child under 16 by computer to commit sexual acts.

He is being held in Davidson County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

