RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after a teen was injured in a hit-and-run in Randolph County on Thursday night.

The hit-and-run happened soon after 8 p.m. on Fuller Mill Road at the intersection of Reddy Foxx Lane, southeast of Thomasville.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Thomasville, was on a bike when the hit-and-run happened and was airlifted to the hospital.

He is currently in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Based upon evidence found on the scene, troopers are asking the public to be on the lookout for a grey/silver 2007-2008 Dodge pickup truck, which they believe is the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front right area, and a right headlight is missing.

The investigation is ongoing.