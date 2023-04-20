COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Eunice Brown, of Council, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I thought I was going to faint,” Brown said. “I really did feel numb.”

Brown bought her winning $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Home Race Mart on Old U.S. 74/76 in Lake Waccamaw. She called her son right away to tell him the news.

“My son said, ‘I don’t mean no disrespect, but you’re lying,’” she said. “I had to send him a picture to convince him.”

About a year ago, Brown won $5,000 on a scratch-off ticket at the same store. She said she had more trouble processing her $1 million win.

“I looked at the ticket and didn’t believe it,” she said. “I could see it, but just couldn’t believe it.”

When Brown arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. after required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.

She said she will use the winnings to pay bills and share some with her family.