RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of pet parents are heading to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the second annual NC Pet Expo.

The event was partially sponsored, proudly, by CBS 17.

It’s an event for people’s favorite family members

“You take your kids to a carnival, and here, you’re taking your pet to basically a carnvial,” said General Manager, Lisa Hobbs.

The NC Pet Expo kicked off Saturday.

Hobbs told CBS 17 that about 5,000 people came last year, and they hope to double the attendance this time around.

Hundreds of vendors lined up, showcasing snacks and toys.

Everyone’s goal is to make pets’ lives even better.

There are special event shows and costume contests.

“The number of animals that dress up and their owners,” laughed Hobbs. “They are judged on creativity. We [even] had an FBI agent dog.”

While much of the expo is about fun and games, it’s also so much more.

Organizers said it’s a vital way for the pet community to come together, especially in a time of need.

“The whole event brings awareness to dogs and adoption and animal cruelty and all that. And that to me is the most important thing about this event. These vendors come out and say, ‘this is what we have, and we need this for these dogs and these cats’,” said Kerri Pleasant, a volunteer with the rescue group Saving Grace.

The event comes just days after Wake County Animal Shelter officials reported they’re at capacity, and may need to start euthanizing animals to make room for others.

Some organizers believe this event can help.

“Out of all of the events year around that are held here at the state fairgrounds, to me this one is the most important,” said Pleasant.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.