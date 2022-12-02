PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel off the North Carolina coast.

The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday after they lost the use of both the engines and jib about 98 miles off Cape Hatteras. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.

(U.S. Coast Guard video)

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded and hoisted the four people from the vessel, which had begun taking on water. They were taken to Air Station Elizabeth City, given dry clothing and transportation to a local hotel. There were no injuries.

“These mariners were sailing prepared with a satellite phone which made way for a successful rescue,” said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina command duty officer. “Vessels that travel over 20 miles offshore should ensure they have an alternate method of communication equipment beyond a VHF radio, such as an HF radio or satellite phone.”