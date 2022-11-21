CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — Three dogs and a rabbit were killed during a Concord house fire this weekend, the Concord Fire Department said Sunday.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on Rocky River Road. The fire was controlled within 22 minutes, fire officials said.

During a search of the home firefighters located three dogs and a pet rabbit that had died due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The family has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.