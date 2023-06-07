NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Tuesday that his office has arrested 36 people over the course of three months as part of their drug investigation.

The Special Investigations Bureau, Interdiction, K9 and Patrol Bureau assisted in the arrests, which were on drug and/or gun charges. The office seized 4,600 grams of fentanyl/heroin, which amounts to 46,000 doses. Methamphetamine totaling 17,214 grams and 1,347 grams of cocaine were also seized.

The deputies seized 24 guns that were either owned by felons or guns that have been reported stolen. Drug money was found to total $91,691.

“The amounts that we are seizing is almost unbelievable,” Hughes said during Tuesday’s press conference. “And you know, when you look at how much we’re getting, even if you look at the numbers from our last round-up in January versus now, the amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin has increased substantially, once again, a direct result of open borders at the Southern part of the United States.”

Hughes said they will continue these kinds of investigations and work to keep the community safe.