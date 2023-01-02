GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program.
Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary.
Northside Jacksonville High School graduate Jireh Wilson will also be transferring. The Pirates’ star safety snagged a team-high three interceptions this season and added 46 tackles.