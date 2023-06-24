CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — Early Saturday morning, police were called to an arcade building in the 2300 block of North Graham Street between Franklin Avenue and Concordia Avenue, according to officials.

Around 4 a.m. on June 24, officers say they found three men with gunshot wounds. Two of the men were seriously injured and all three of the victims were taken to the hospital.

This is an active investigation and police have yet to say if arrests have been made. Detective Emmanuel is the lead detective assigned to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous.

This shooting happened less than an hour after a shooting on Nations Drive that officers say took the life of one woman and injured a man.