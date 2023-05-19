MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people were taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City after a wreck Thursday that involved a Carteret County Public Schools bus.

Anna Smith, public information officer for the Town of Morehead City, told WNCT’s Claire Curry the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. near the Walmart on Hwy. 24, according to information from Capt. Tim Guthrie with the Morehead City Police Department.

A Ford truck with a trailer that belongs to the NC Division of Marine Fisheries was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 24 and failed to stop at a red light.

A school bus turning out of Harbor Drive on a green light was struck in the front of the bus by the truck. The bus then hit a Ford Escape in the westbound turn lane leading to Walmart.

No children were on the school bus, but there were three people in the crash that were taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck received a red-light violation from law enforcement.