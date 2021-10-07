Three transported to hospital after man steals FedEx truck, crashes it into building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A FedEx truck was stolen and eventually crashed into a building, sending three people, including the man who stole the truck, to the hospital Thursday morning.’

WNCT’s Ford Sanders reports a FedEx driver was making a delivery when his truck was stolen. The suspect then drove down the wrong side of Memorial Drive, hit a vehicle, and crashed into a building.

A woman and child who were in the vehicle were transported to Vidant Medical Center. The suspect who stole the truck was also sent to the hospital.

Greenville police were still investigating at the scene. No charges have been announced yet.