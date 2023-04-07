CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Much needed help was delivered to a Charlotte Army vet Thursday.

Odell Witherspoon and his wife had their home repaired by a group of volunteers working with The Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together Charlotte.

“We’re just thrilled about it,” said Odell. “We feel that our home is going to be a little safer and we’re going to be happy about the repairs.”

From cracks in the walls to landscaping and the front door, the two have a new and improved place to call home.

“Just seeing what they’ve done here and these strong backs and these strong muscles are making a difference,” Odell said with excitement.

Odell and his wife have lived in the Hidden Valley area since 1973.