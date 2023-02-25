MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – The University of Mount Olive announced Friday that Tim Tebow will be the May commencement speaker.

Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman trophy winner. He is a college football analyst for ESPN. Before joining ESPN, Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.

Tebow is the author of five New York Times Best Selling books. “Through My Eyes” was named the No. 1 sports and religion book of 2011, and “Shaken: “Discovering your True Identity in the Midst of Life’s Storms” was released in 2016 and won the 2017 Evangelical Christian Publishers Association Book of the Year.

Tebow grew up as the son of missionaries and has returned to the Philippines numerous times throughout his life to spread God’s word and do the Lord’s work by serving the needy. The Tim Tebow Foundation was established in 2010 with the goal of bringing faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

The foundation fulfills its mission through projects such as building Timmy’s Playrooms in children’s hospitals; providing life-changing surgeries to children of the Philippines through the Tebow CURE Hospital; fighting against human trafficking through HerSong, and sponsoring Night to Shine, a nationwide prom and worldwide movement for people with special needs.

“We are so excited to bring Tim Tebow to our campus,” said University of Mount Olive President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “He is widely known for his athletic accomplishments, but even more impressive is his hard work, character, and commitment to service. Those characteristics are exactly the qualities we strive to communicate to our students here at UMO. I am certain that the class of 2023 will gain great insights from his message and perspective.”

Over 300 bachelor’s and master’s degree students from the University’s three schools will participate in the spring commencement. These students hail from three continents, five countries and 20 states. The University’s 69th commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.