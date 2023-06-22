RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – An investigation by the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor found federal dollars ended up the in wrong bank account after a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction employee failed to follow policies. The state auditor also found those dollars were an overpayment of what was intended to go to North Carolina schools.

The audit on DPI started after someone called in a tip to the auditor’s hotline regarding their disbursement of federal Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools program funds. That money was made available to states at the onset of COVID-19 to help nonpublic schools cope with disruptions of the pandemic.

North Carolina received more than $167 million from the program which DPI was responsible for distributing.

In April 2021, Liberty Christian Academy in Richlands requested money from the program. In August 2021, the auditor’s office said DPI received an email from someone claiming to be the Head of School for the Liberty Christian Academy requesting to change the school’s bank account information. The fake address of the sender went unnoticed by DPI personnel, according to the auditor’s office. Rather than ending in @lcarichland.org, the fake address added an ‘s’ and read @lcarichlands.org.

While policy required DPI to request a Vendor Electronic Payment Form along with a copy of a voided check, a bank statement, or a bank authorization letter, the auditor’s office said the finance manager changed the bank information before receiving that information.

“It was clearly a mistake on my part,” the finance manager told the auditor’s office.

The auditor’s office said DPI did not have an adequate process in place to prevent duplicate payments and no process in place to detect differences between the amounts requested and amounts disbursed.

In Sept. 13, 2021, DPI disbursed $165,431 to the bank account belonging to the individual alleging to be the Head of School for the Academy. DPI recovered $164,317 of the $165,431 later that year, leaving the individual pretending to be the Head of School with $1,114.

In addition, from July 2021 through Dec. 2021, Liberty Christian Academy requested $532,205 but DPI disbursed $548,774 instead.

The auditor’s office said several errors were made in an effort to correct mistakes which resulted in a $16,569 overpayment.

In response to the findings, DPI said “To strengthen internal controls, DPI took immediate actions to require the Vendor Electronic Payment Form for any change in bank account. As an additional elective control, DPI also put into place a requirement that staff verify by telephone call for any requests to change a bank account.”

DPI said they repaid the $1,114 in Dec. 2021, before the audit was initiated. They claimed to be reviewing all payments to nonpublic schools from previous years to ensure they were correct.