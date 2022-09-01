CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — After “numerous” complaints from neighbors, a North Carolina police department cracked down on “illegal activity” and busted a man with stolen guns, cocaine and meth, officials said Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they received tips and complaints from the community about “drug operations” at a home in the 4800 block of Victoria Avenue, just off Old Statesville Road located in north Charlotte near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

After weeks of “investigative efforts” police obtained a search warrant and raided the home one week ago, police said in a news release.

Gregory Brooks, 44, was arrested and faces “extensive possession and drug trafficking charges,” the news release said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg SWAT Team, the K-9 unit and the bomb squad participated in the raid because of “Brooks’ violent felony history,” the news release said.

During the raid, police said they seized:

  • 8 firearms – including two that were stolen;
  • 100+ grams of meth;
  • a gram of cocaine;
  • 42 doses of oxycodone;
  • nearly $2,000 in cash.

Police posted a photo on Twitter of the seized items.

