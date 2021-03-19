Tips for saving your pennies at the pump as NC and national gas prices go up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/AP) – Many have noticed in the past few weeks that gas prices just keep creeping up. So how much more are you really shelling out to fill your tank?

WJZY wanted to know what you can do to stretch your dollar and become more fuel-efficient as prices are on the rise.

“If you’re driving down the highway with the AC compressor, it’s going to put more drag on it,” said Jonathan Edwards.

Edwards is no stranger under the hood. For 20 years, he’s owned and operated DL Automotive in Charlotte.

“The efficiency is 10 times better with a fuel-injected motor than a carburetor,” Edwards said.

He’s seen gas prices rise and fall, but says there’s something we can all do to keep our vehicles consistently fuel-efficient.

“One of the most important things is your tire pressure, believe it or not. That is absolutely critical and a lot of times people will put (air in) their tire and go off what’s (printed) on the tire,” Edwards said.

Edwards explained that the PSI numbers are the tire are not the best to follow.

“What’s really important is what the manufacturer says, and if you open the driver’s door there’s a placard in there that says what it’s supposed to be. That’s where you get your best gas mileage,” Edwards said.

Officials one reason for the recent price increases.

“We are also heading into the summer blend of fuels,” said Tiffany Wright, who is with AAA of the Carolinas.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month, and surging prices on credits for renewable fuel.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since Nov. 20, 2020.

Wright says the higher gas prices are here to stay.

“It’s more expensive, so I think for the foreseeable, next few weeks we are going to see gas prices continue to increase,” Wright said.