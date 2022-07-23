ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspected arsonist has been arrested thanks in part to a community-wide investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On the early morning of July 12, deputies were called to the 2200 block of Durham Street Extension after getting a report of arson.

At the scene, homeowners told deputies they were woken up by a person setting fire to one of their vehicles in the driveway. The homeowners confronted the suspect who then ran away.

Jacob Roger Duggins (ACSO)

Deputies searched the area upon arrival but were unable to find the suspect.

The Elon Fire Department also responded to the scene and extinguished the burning vehicle fire with the help of an Elon police officer.

As the investigation progressed, detectives were able to identify Jacob Roger Duggins, 22, of Elon, as the suspect thanks to tips received from social media posts, officials said.

Duggins was taken into custody by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with felony burning of personal property.

He was given a $5,000 secure bond.