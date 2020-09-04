Tips on enjoying the holiday weekend while staying safe

With many of us gearing up for Labor Day, you may be wondering what to do with the family for the long holiday weekend.

Although some of our usual activities are on hold this year, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy the outdoors while keeping your family safe.

Playgrounds have been closed for the summer, and parents and children alike are missing the childhood favorite. Neeka Kwaczynski and her family have especially missed the playground pastime.

“It’s pretty difficult. We’ve just been doing trails and getting back to nature which is nice-but they do miss the playgrounds. And especially the little one. He looks at the playgrounds and he’s super upset not being able to play. And he cries,” says Kwaczynski.

But Labor Day Weekend brings a long weekend and some good news as all playgrounds will be open by Saturday. Outdoor basketball courts, sand volleyball courts and athletic fields will also be open.

Kwaczynski’s mother is visiting this weekend and both her and her daughter are all happy to add playgrounds back to their list of activities.

“We’re really excited because the playgrounds have been closed for the longest time so the kids, you know, they’re really excited to get back to playing on the playgrounds and being outside.”

Justice Schumer echoes their remarks. She’s ready for the playgrounds to open and safely enjoy the pleasant weather with her family.

“Honestly, I think it’s about time. My kids are ready to get out of the house and enjoy the little bit of summer we have left. You know, just take your safety precautions and do what you need to do and just have a good time and enjoy the rest of the summer,” Schumer said.

Schumer and her children know the importance of sanitizing and staying safe.

“Oh yeah, we wear our masks, try to stay six feet away from people, try to sanitize our hands. Always come in the house, wash our hands. The kids go straight to the bathroom so they know.”

Sanitizing is crucial as amenities are open, but they are not sanitized daily.

Another important reminder, bring your masks! Mask guidelines now require children five years and older to wear a face covering.

If you’re heading to a state park, trails are open, along with most campgrounds and boat ramps. Note that any beaches will be closed, along with group camping sites. There will be no rentals available.

Some parks run by towns or cities may have different operations-so it’s never a bad idea to reach out and check before you drive.

So load up the family with all the essentials and have a safe and fun Labor Day Weekend!