To wear a mask or not? In North Carolina, rules vary on the business

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been just over a week since Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate in North Carolina, and left behind has been a bit of a hodgepodge system. Some places require masks while others don’t.

When headed to the airport, grab that mask. The TSA requires it and will through mid-September.

“That counts from the moment you get out of your car to when you board your aircraft and even after the flight. When you’re getting off the plane at the airport you’re landing at,” said Jake Potter, the Communications Director of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

Potter said people have been complying.

“You have to wear a mask at the airport, if you refuse to do that, you’re not going to be able to fly,” Potter said.

“It’s weird, but I think I’ll just keep it on until all this is over. I just want to keep my family safe. I was actually diagnosed with COVID in November and I was hospitalized for a week. So, it’s serious and I don’t think people understand it,” Ebony Hall said.

Mask rules vary business to business. Over at Weaver Street Market in Raleigh, they’re still requiring customers to wear them whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

“We feel like the easiest way to keep our store super safe is to require that everyone wear a mask,” said Micki McCarthy, the Weaver Street Store manager.

McCarthy said if customers question it, she reminds them of those with compromised immune systems and of kids.

“I have to make a judgement call, as to whether or not I’m going to ask someone to leave, luckily, I haven’t been put in that situation yet and I hope I don’t have to be,” she explained.

At Dress., a designer resale boutique, they’re following the CDC guidance, only asking those who haven’t been vaccinated to wear a mask.

“It feels kinda weird going from one extreme to the other,” Emma Latter, Dress. Manager said.

Latter said there are never more than four or five people in the store at a time and people have been respectful.

“Most people are pretty comfortable and they kinda want to get back to their regular lives,” she said.