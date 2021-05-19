Toddler, 2 adults shot inside their Lumberton home, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are seeking more information in a shooting Wednesday morning that sent three people to the hospital.

At about 3:10 a.m., police were sent to a home in the area of 102 Denver St. in reference to shots fired into an occupied property, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they discovered three people, including a 2-year-old, had been shot while inside the home. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment and later flown to other hospitals for additional treatments.

Details are limited at this time, and police are seeking any additional information that the public can offer. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.