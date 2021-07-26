Toddler rescued from roof of NC home, dad cited

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina man has been cited by police after firefighters rescued a 2-year-old from the roof of a home.

Jacksonville police spokeswoman Beth Purcell says in a news release that officers and emergency personnel responded on Saturday to a report of a child on a roof over the front porch of a home just north of the city.

The rescue call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters used a ladder to remove the child from the roof, and Purcell says the child was unharmed.

It’s unclear how the little boy got onto the roof of the home at 300 Caldwell Loop Road. Images of the home show second-floor windows that open directly above a roof.

Jacksonville police charged 22-year-old Justin Alexander Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse.

Tueros was cited and released.

— WNCT contributed to this report