Toddler who died after being found at NC hotel had previous injuries, according to DSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) –

Police say the 18-month-old’s mother, 24-year-old Yasmine Richardson, has been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. The mother’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Daquan McFadden, has been charged with both murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were called to the Best Western on East Woodlawn Road around 10:43 a.m. Police say the child was “in need of medical attention” but did not give further details. The child died at the hospital, sparking a death investigation.

We’re now learning that the toddler, named Jaheim, was in the middle of a custody battle between the mom and the son’s grandfather on the maternal side, Patrick Steele.

“My grandson is dead,” said Steele, who was at the court hearing on Wednesday. “The system must not work. I tired to do everything legal and it didn’t work.”

Steele said he previously had custody of Jaheim and his siblings but eventually custody was returned to Richardson.

“They gave my daughter back emergency custody. I brought a ton of evidence, even evidence from a daycare that said he was being neglected,” said Steele.

Richardson and McFadden were both due in court Wednesday afternoon. Richardson did not make her appearance. But during court proceedings, her mom argued on her behalf to lower her bond so she could grieve properly.

That’s when a representative from DSS spoke up and said that Jaheim suffered from extensive injuries prior to his death.

Because of that information from DSS, Richardson’s bond is staying at $50,000.

WBTV did speak to Richardson’s mom who told us that Richardson loved her children and this was all an accident. She said the truth would come out during further investigation.

Police have not confirmed a cause of death yet.

