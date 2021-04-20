Top North Carolina House finance chair stripped of position

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The current longest-serving member of the North Carolina House was stripped Tuesday of her chairmanship on the House Finance Committee.

Speaker Tim Moore removed 17-term Rep. Julia Howard on Tuesday from the tax-policy committee and placed her on Appropriations Committee.

Neither Howard nor Moore immediately responded to phone calls or email messages seeking comment.

The two have been in an unusually public feud in recent days over tax legislation.

Howard said last week she felt pressured to run a bill through her committee that she opposed.

It involves federal COVID-19 relief loans that many legislators with businesses have also received.