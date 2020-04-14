Tornado destroys eastern NC hog farm

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service says an Onslow County hog farm was leveled by an EF1 tornado Monday morning.

Officials say the tornado touched down around 9:45 a.m. in the Southwest Community.

The hog farm, located on Haws Run Road was destroyed by the storm.

The NWS says winds blew sections of metal roof and insulation several miles away from the farm.

There is no word on how many of the hogs died or survived the storms. No persons were injured in the storms.